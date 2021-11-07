Wunstorf: Tanzgruppe Rhythm of the Dance im Stadttheater
10:0007.11.2021
- Tanzgruppe Rhythm of the Dance gastiert im Stadttheater Wunstorf
Irisches Flair bringt die Tanzgruppe Rhythm of the Dance mit ihrer Show in das Stadttheater Wunstorf. Die Mischung aus Stepptanz, Musik und Gesang haben in 22 Jahren mehr als sieben Millionen Zuschauer erlebt.
Die Tanzgruppe Rhythm of the Dance nimmt die Zuschauer in ihrer Show mit auf eine Zeitreise von keltischer Zeit bis in die Moderne.
Quelle: privat