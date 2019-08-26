Eine neue Umweltstiftung von Schauspieler Leonardo DiCaprio hat fünf Millionen Dollar zum Schutz des von Waldbränden erfassten Regenwaldes Amazonas zugesagt. Die Earth Alliance von DiCaprio und den Philanthropen Laurene Powell Jobs und Brian Sheth startete am Sonntag den Amazon Forest Fund, wie auf ihrer Webseite mitgeteilt wurde. Die Stiftung ruft zu Spenden auf, um beim Wiederaufbau des brasilianischen Regenwalds zu helfen. Earth Alliance wurde vergangenen Monat gegründet.
Lesen Sie auch: Amazonas in Flammen: Verabreden sich Brandstifter über Whatsapp?
Die Spenden sollen auf fünf örtliche Gruppen verteilt werden, die gegen die Waldbrände vorgehen. Brasilianische Experten haben eine Rekordzahl von Waldbränden in Brasilien in diesem Jahr gemeldet.
View this post on Instagram
#Regram #RG @earthalliance #EarthAlliance, launched in July by @LeonardoDiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs, and Brian Sheth, has formed an emergency Amazon Forest Fund with a commitment of $5 million dollars to focus critical resources for indigenous communities and other local partners working to protect the life-sustaining biodiversity of the Amazon against the surge of fires currently burning across the region. Join Us. 100 percent of your donation will go to partners who are working on the ground to protect the Amazon. Earth Alliance is committed to helping protect the natural world. We are deeply concerned about the ongoing crisis in the Amazon, which highlights the delicate balance of climate, biodiversity, and the wellbeing of indigenous peoples. To learn more or to donate, please visit ealliance.org/amazonfund (see link in bio) Photos: @chamiltonjames, @danielbeltraphoto 2017
DiCaprio, der sich seit vielen Jahren für den Umweltschutz einsetzt, äußerte sich vor wenigen Tagen auch bei Instagram zu den Waldbränden im Amazonas. "Der Regenwald ist ein entscheidender Faktor im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel“, schrieb er. "Die Lungen der Erde stehen in Flammen." In dem Post ruft er auch dazu auf, für die Rettung des Regenwaldes zu spenden.
View this post on Instagram
#Regram #RG @rainforestalliance: The lungs of the Earth are in flames. The Brazilian Amazon—home to 1 million Indigenous people and 3 million species—has been burning for more than two weeks straight. There have been 74,000 fires in the Brazilian Amazon since the beginning of this year—a staggering 84% increase over the same period last year (National Institute for Space Research, Brazil). Scientists and conservationists attribute the accelerating deforestation to President Jair Bolsonaro, who issued an open invitation to loggers and farmers to clear the land after taking office in January. The largest rainforest in the world is a critical piece of the global climate solution. Without the Amazon, we cannot keep the Earth’s warming in check. The Amazon needs more than our prayers. So what can YOU do? ✔ As an emergency response, donate to frontline Amazon groups working to defend the forest. ✔ Consider becoming a regular supporter of the Rainforest Alliance’s community forestry initiatives across the world’s most vulnerable tropical forests, including the Amazon; this approach is by far the most effective defense against deforestation and natural forest fires, but it requires deep, long-term collaboration between the communities and the public and private sectors. ✔ Stay on top of this story and keep sharing posts, tagging news agencies and influencers. ✔ Be a conscious consumer, taking care to support companies committed to responsible supply chains. Eliminate or reduce consumption of beef; cattle ranching is one of the primary drivers of Amazon deforestation. ✔ When election time comes, VOTE for leaders who understand the urgency of our climate crisis and are willing to take bold action—including strong governance and forward-thinking policy. #RainforestAlliance #SaveTheAmazon #PrayForAmazonia #AmazonRainforest #ActOnClimate #ForestsResist #ClimateCrisis : @mohsinkazmitakespictures / Windy.com
In Brasilien wüten die schwersten Waldbrände seit Jahren. Seit Januar nahm die Zahl der Feuer und Brandrodungen im größten Land Südamerikas im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum nach Angaben der brasilianischen Weltraumagentur INPE vom Sonntag um 82 Prozent zu. Insgesamt wurden mehr als 79.000 Brände registriert. Betroffen waren meist Flächen in Privatbesitz, aber auch in Naturschutzgebieten und Ländereien der indigenen Bevölkerung brechen immer wieder Feuer aus.
Lesen Sie auch: Katastrophe im Amazonas-Gebiet: Jetzt muss Europahandeln
RND/AP/seb