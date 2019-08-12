View this post on Instagram

It’s summer, you are on the beach, you see a plastic bottle, bag, any plastic element or some sort of trash, maybe a cigarette bud PICK IT UP !! The pieces you do pick up won’t kill an ANIMAL and can’t break up further into micro plastics! For the cynics - yes this will not solve the plastic ocean pollution problem - BUT - better than doing nothing and could save an animals life! It will also change the way we perceive plastic trash and impact others ! Take pictures of the trash that you see on beaches and that you have collected! Post it! Show the world you care !!!! All plastics used in the images have been collected same day as part of a @parley.tv beach clean up! #parley #plasticpollution #oceans PH @vavaribeiro