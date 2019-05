My twin girls were born 2/14/19 at Chandler Regional in Chandler, AZ and my daughter Morgan was dropped on her head due to the negligence of the staff. I was never notified she was dropped nor were there any tests done due to them dropping her. I would like to prevent this from happening to other children being born at this hospital. ***EDIT*** I forgot to mention that a she spent a total of 12 days in the NICU due to her being 3lbs 4oz when born. A head ultrasound was done on day 5 and I was also not notified that this was being done due to her low birth weight and I was never given the results of this test. She has a grade 1 hemorrhage on the left side of her brain and I am not sure if that was due to her being dropped or her low birth weight. I did not find out that this test was done and the results of this test until this past Saturday when I brought up a different concern to her doctor. Please share my video.