Nachrichten Medien & TV He-Man bekommt eigene Netflix-Serie
20:14 19.08.2019
Medien & TV

Netflix-Serie - He-Man bekommt eigene Netflix-Serie

Bei der Macht von Grayskull - He-Man kommt zurück! Netflix plant tatsächlich eine Neuauflage des beliebten Actionhelden aus den 80ern. Was ist bisher bekannt?

Rob David von Mattel TV und der Autor und Regisseur Kevin Smith begeisterten He-Man-Fans bei der Power-Con 2019 mit seiner Ankündigung einer neuen Serie, die zu Netflix kommt: Masters is the Universe: Revelation. Smith wird als Autor und Showrunner und Smith und David werden beide als Executive Producers fungieren. Quelle: Getty Images for Mattel
Eternia

He-Man - DIE Action-Legende aus den 80ern bekommt ihre eigene Netflix-Serie. Bekannt aus der Zeichentrickserie “Masters of the Universe” dürften sich vor allem Kinder der 80er auf die neue Serie freuen. Schließlich prägte kaum eine Action-Figur die Jahre zwischen 1982 bis 1989 so wie He-Man. Seit Beginn der 90er geriet die Action-Legende jedoch zunehmend in Vergessenheit. Bis jetzt!

He-Man: Was ist bisher über die Netflix-Neuauflage bekannt?

Die neue Netflix-Neuauflage wird den Namen “Masters of the Universe - Revelation” tragen und von Kevin Smith produziert. Smith wurde durch seine Rolle als Bob in “Jay und Silent Bob” bekannt und führte später Regie bei Filmen wie “Clerks” und “Dogma”. Zuletzt war Smith als Darsteller bei “The Big Bang Theory” zu sehen.

Auf der “Power-Con” in Anaheim (Kalifornien, USA) verkündeten Kevin Smith und Rob David von “Mattel TV” die frohe Botschaft: He-Man kommt zurück.

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday at @thepowercon in Anaheim, we announced a @masters anime series that we’re making with @mattel and @powerhousecreative for @netflix! We surprised the panel in attendance with the news and, by the Power of Grayskull, it went over huge! This is the secret project marvelous @marcbernardin and I have teased on #fatmanbeyond for the last few months: a continuation of the classic era #motu, featuring all the Eternians you love and hate: He-Man, Skeletor, Teela, Man-at-Arms, Orko, Cringer, Evil-Lyn, Randor, Marlena and more! To be entrusted with this rich mythology is a gift, so the writers and I treat it as such. Along with me and Marc, @supergirlcw writer rock star @etcarrasco is on board, as is @quesadiya (who we snagged from the #magicthegathering animated series), and #reignofthesupermen super scribe @ilovetimsheridan! Rob (author of the Eternity War) and Melanie at #mattel have been incredible partners in crafting an epic tale of the final battle between the defenders of Grayskull and the forces of Snake Mountain! Many thanks to colorist and Con creator @jamesvalstaples and the fine folks at the #powercon for letting us summon the Power there! But the big thanks go to @animateted, a lifelong He-Man fan who made this his passion project! Most execs give notes on drafts handed in, but Netflix Teddy was WITH us in the Writer’s Room, dropping legit fire ideas for Revelation because he is a fan of the franchise, first and foremost. We never have to explain our weird, wonderful world to some stodgy suit who hasn’t heard of Hordak because Ted’s forgotten more about the #mastersoftheuniverse than some of us will ever know (luckily, we have He-Man.org as an astonishingly accurate research index)! I’m Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe! I realize I have the Power now, so I promise: I won’t Orko this! Too soon to share any story details, but I can let slip with a smelly spoiler: Stinkor is in play! #KevinSmith #mattel #netflix #powerhouseanimation #heman #skeletor #stinkor #anime #mastersoftheuniverserevelation

A post shared by Kevin Smith (@thatkevinsmith) on

Zur Handlung von “Masters of the Universe - Revelation” ist bislang noch nichts bekannt. Dem Post auf Instagram zufolge, wird die neue Netflix-Serie dort anknüpfen, wo die ursprüngliche Geschichte aus den 80ern endete. Wir können uns also auf ein klassisches Sequel einstellen.

Wer ist He-Man?

Für alle, die nicht in den 80ern oder davor geboren wurden, ist an der Stelle vielleicht eine Erklärung fällig. Es ereignete sich im Jahre 1982, als der Spielzeughersteller Mattel in den USA eine Action-Figur auf den Markt brachte.

Diese Action-Figur mit den dicken Muskeln und blondem Haar erlangte schnell Kult-Status und wurde so erfolgreich, dass sie eine eigene Zeichentrickserie bekam. In der Serie mit dem Namen “Masters of the Universe” kämpft He-Man mit seinem treuen Gefährten Cringer gegen seinen größten Widersacher Skeletor und die Mächte des Bösen.

Es folgte ein Kinofilm mit Dolph Lundgren, der allerdings an den Kinokassen floppte. Der Hype um He-Man hielt ca. bis 1989 an und geriet ab diesem Zeitpunkt zunehmend in Vergessenheit. Mit der Netflix-Adaption kehrt die Action-Figur in neuem Look zurück.

Auch interessant: Witcher-Trailer zur neuen Netflix-Serie

Von Timo Röske/RND

