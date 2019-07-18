Der dänische Volkswagen-Importeur Skandinavisk Motor muss den chinesischen Künstler Ai Weiwei entschädigen, weil er eine von dessen Installationen unerlaubt in einem Werbespot verwendet hat. Ein Gericht in der dänischen Stadt Glostrup entschied am Mittwoch, dass das Unternehmen damit gegen Werberichtlinien verstoßen habe und Ai 1,5 Millionen Kronen (rund 200.000 Euro) zahlen müsse. Zusätzlich erhält der Künstler eine Entschädigungssumme von umgerechnet rund 33.000 Euro.
Mit der Kunstinstallation "Soleil Levant" hatte Ai Weiwei im Sommer 2017 die Fenster der Kopenhagener Kunsthalle Charlottenborg in der Nähe des bei Touristen beliebten Hafens Nyhavn verbarrikadiert. Das Werk bestand aus 3500 Rettungswesten von Flüchtlingen und Migranten, die in den Jahren 2015 und 2016 auf der griechischen Insel Lesbos angekommen waren. Ai Weiwei wollte mit dem Werk auf das humanitäre Ausmaß der Flüchtlingskrise hinweisen.
SMC verwendete das Werk im Hintergrund eines Werbefotos für ein neues Modell des VW Polo. Die Anzeige war unter anderem in einem Magazin erschienen, das an mehr als 200.000 SMC-Kunden verschickt wurde, auch online war sie für einige Wochen zu sehen. Ai Weiwei hatte dafür zwei Millionen Kronen (268.000 Euro) Entschädigung gefordert.
Ai Weiwei zeigte Unternehmen bei Instagram den Mittelfinger
Ein Sprecher des Unternehmens teilte mit, das Urteil sei nicht so ausgefallen, wie man sich das erhofft habe. "Wir haben es von Anfang an bedauert und eingestanden, dass es ein menschlicher Fehler war", sagte er. Zuvor war ein Versuch des Unternehmens gescheitert, sich außergerichtlich mit Ai zu einigen.
Der Künstler postete am Mittwoch ein Foto von sich selbst in einer Rettungsweste und Details zu dem Urteil im sozialen Netzwerk Instagram. Vor wenigen Wochen hatte Ai Weiwei ein Foto gepostet, auf dem er den Mittelfinger zeigt und ein VW-Logo zu sehen ist.
Judgment for the Chinese artist Ai Weiwei 17-07-2019 Scandinavian Motor Co. A / S must pay for unauthorized use of artwork in an advertisement Case number: BS-38220/2018 The case concerns Skandinavisk Motor Co. A / S 's use of Ai Weiwei's artwork "Soleil Levant" in an advertisement for a car. The artwork, which was exhibited at Kunsthal Charlottenborg's facade from June 20 to October 1, 2017, consisted of an installation of the art gallery's windows with 3,500 life jackets, collected from refugees who landed on Lesbos in 2015 and 2016. Ai Weiwei is a critic and artist, and his artwork in question focuses on the humanitarian refugee crisis SMC used the work as a background for a picture of a new car model. The picture was printed in a number by SMC's magazine "VieW". SMC acknowledged that by using the artwork they had violated Ai Weiwe's copyright, but disputed that his rights under the Marketing Act were also violated. Ai Weiwei had demanded 2 million DKK in remuneration, compensation and compensation for the violation. The Court held that SMC's use of the artwork constituted a violation of Section 3 (1) of the Marketing Act. 1, on good marketing practice. In particular, the Court emphasized that SMC's use of the image in a customer magazine and on Volkswagen's Danish website when launching a new car model was done for marketing purposes. This market exploitation of Ai Weiwei's artwork was in clear contradiction with the considerations and thoughts that were behind the work and the detailed content of the work. The exploitation caused a certain risk of diluting Ai Weiwei's artwork and had the character of a parasite on Ai Weiwei's good name and reputation. The use therefore constituted an improper exploitation of the artwork for marketing purposes. The court granted a remuneration for the unlawful application of 1.5 million. DKK and a compensation for non-financial damage of DKK 250,000. In determining the reasonable remuneration, the court emphasized in particular that SMC reproduced parts of the artwork in an advertisement for Volkswagen's Polo in the magazine in question, that the magazine was printed in 216,500 copies, of which 204,896 were
RND/AP/dpa