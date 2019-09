View this post on Instagram

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT We regret to inform you that Hustlers movie release has been cancelled as it has been banned in Malaysia. We deeply apologize for the inconveniences caused to our beloved followers, fans of the movie, medias and partners. A special shout-out to @presenceparis @reebokmalaysia @benefitmalaysia @flyproject.co @thenictionary @acutabovegroup @restylemy @tgvpictures and other medias involved. We certainly appreciate all the love and support from our fans and movie lovers for this title; yet it’s our loss that we are unable to carry on. Our sincere apologies that we have let you down. Nevertheless, we hope to bring you more exciting movies in the near future with your continuous support. Thank you