Hannover

Die Erstattung erfolgt über die Vorverkaufsstellen, bei denen die Tickets gekauft worden sind. Fans, die über die Webseite www.x-why-z.eu ihre Tickets gekauft haben, erhalten eine E-Mail mit Infos zur Rückerstattung.

Das offizielle Statement der Band: We are very sorry to announce the cancellation of the our next three shows: Copenhagen, Hannover and Stuttgart. Nathan has lost the use of his hand and cannot play the guitar. Like a hero he played the show in Werchter with the same problem but ended up having to play most of the set with one finger. He’s now lost the use of all his fingers and needs rest and rehabilitation. As his guitar is a huge part of our sound it is just not possible to do a full show without him so it is best to refund your money and try and reschedule the shows for a later date. We are so sorry to cancel. We really wanted to play these shows.

Von NP