Harry-Potter-Erstausgabe bricht Weltrekord bei Auktion

Dallas. Eine seltene Erstausgabe des ersten Harry-Potter-Bandes hat bei einer Versteigerung in den USA nach Angaben des Auktionators einen Rekorderlös in Höhe von 81.250 US-Dollar (rund 67.800 Euro) erzielt. Das sei ein neuer Weltrekord für den Preis eines unsignierten, fiktionalen Werks, das in den vergangenen 50 Jahren erschienen sei, teilte das Auktionshaus Heritage Auctions in Dallas mit.
Die Sonderedition des Bandes „Harry Potter und der Stein der Weisen“ war 1997 mit nur 500 Exemplaren aufgelegt worden. 300 davon waren für Bibliotheken in Großbritannien bestimmt. Mehrere Bieter hatten den Preis des Buchs in die Höhe getrieben, bis er mehr als das Vierfache des zuvor veranschlagten Marktwertes erreicht hatte.
#ReadABookDay The first Harry Potter book, that is now highly sought after and challenging the budgets of most collectors. ⚡️ We have this one in our Sept. 14th Rare Books Auction | Lot No. 45111 #HeritageAuctions . . No one could have predicted the phenomenal success of Harry Potter, not even Rowling's publisher at Bloomsbury, Barry Cunningham, who told her to find a day job, and certainly not the handful of publishers that passed on the original manuscript. Now, twenty years later, with the sales of the first volume alone surpassing 100 million, a publisher's initial skepticism has contributed to a massive disparity between supply and demand for first edition copies, thus making Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone one of the few neoteric titles that is both significant and uncommon. According to Dr. Philip W. Errington's J. K. Rowling. A Bibliography 1997-2013, the initial print run was limited to just 500 copies in the first issue, hardcover binding (with 300 of the copies destined for libraries); there was a simultaneous issue in wrappers for the general public consisting of 5,150 copies.
„Harry Potter und der Stein der Weisen“ ist der erste Band der siebenteiligen Romanreihe von Autorin Joanne K. Rowling.
Von RND/dpa
