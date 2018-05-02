Die „Adventure“ ist auf Abwegen. Eigentlich sollte das braune Schiff irgendwo an der Küste des südamerikanischen Kontinents an Land gehen. Rund 150 Kilometer vor Guyana hat die „Adventure“ aber nach rund 4500 Kilometern auf dem Atlantischen Ozean ihren Kurs geändert. Sie hält nun offenbar auf die etwas weiter entfernte Karibik zu.
Das Problem: Die Batterien des Peilsenders könnten während des Umwegs schlappmachen. Und dann wäre das Boot für immer verloren. Denn mit einem Fernglas ist die „Adventure“ auf offener See kaum auszumachen – handelt es sich doch um ein 68 Zentimeter langes Playmobil-Piratenschiff, das höchsten badewannentauglich ist.
Zwei Brüder aus Schottland haben ein Plastikschiff hochseetauglich gemacht und es über den Atlantik nach Amerika geschickt. Es ist nicht ihr einziges Abenteuer.
Doch die beiden schottischen Brüder Ollie und Harry Ferguson aus Turriff in der Grafschaft Aberdeenshire trauten ihrem Spielzeugkahn mehr zu und schickten ihn im vergangenen Mai auf eine große Reise. Um die „Adventure“ seetüchtig zu machen, hatten die acht- und sechsjährigen Grundschüler das ursprüngliche Modell etwas „aufgebessert“. „Wenn man mit diesen Dingern im Bad spielt“, erklärte Vater MacNeill Ferguson britischen Reportern, „kippen sie normalerweise um und sinken ganz schnell.“
Also legten sie im Rumpf ein Gewicht ein, um es aufrecht zu halten, und kleideten es mit Schaumstoff aus, damit es nicht unterging. Dann setzten Ollie und Harry ihre „Adventure“ an der schottischen Ostseeküste ins Wasser und warteten ab.
Schließlich wurde das Piratenschiff auch gefunden – in Dänemark. Die Finder entsprachen dem beigefügten Wunsch, informierten die Absender und setzten das Schiff erneut aus, diesmal auf dem Kattegat.
Von dort reiste es weiter bis nach Schweden, wo es sich in einem Baum verfing. Eine Finderin aber reparierte die „Adventure“ und setzte sie wieder aufs Wasser. Diesmal kam das Plastikboot bis nach Norwegen. Dort wurde es mit einem Peilsender präpariert, damit Ollie und Harry ihre „Adventure“ von nun an auf der Reise verfolgen konnten. Der Kapitän eines großen Segelschiffs nahm sie dann zur Überfahrt zum Atlantik mit und setzte sie im vergangenen November schließlich vor Mauretanien aus.
Die Reise des Playmobil-Schiffs verfolgen mittlerweile mehr als 18 000 Menschen auf der Facebook-Seite der Brüder und einer eigenen Homepage, auf der eine interaktive Karte den Weg zeigt. Und so kamen auch prompt Hilfsangebote ausgewachsener Seeleute, als der Kahn vor Guyana von seinem Kurs abkam.
Ein Spielzeigschiff auf Reisen.
Quelle: RND/The days are just packed
Ollie und Harry hatten SOS-Rufe an Schiffsbesatzungen im weiteren Umfeld ihres Piratenschiffs gerichtet, um zu verhindern, dass das Abenteuer der „Adventure“ ein vorzeitiges Ende findet und der Kontakt mit ihrem kleinen Segler für immer abreißt.
Die 160-köpfige Besatzung des Bohrschiffs „Stena Carron“ hat sich bereits bereit erklärt, nach dem Piratenschiff Ausschau zu halten und es aufzufischen, falls es der „Stena Carron“ irgendwie nahe kommt.„Wir haben auch anderen Schiffen hier in diesen Gewässern Bescheid gegeben“, erklärte der Bohrleiter Stuart Green. „Wir bleiben in Verbindung mit der Familie und halten weiter Wacht.“
Nicht nur der Vater der beiden Jungen findet es „erstaunlich“, dass das Spielzeugschiff es „auf 20 Meter hohen Wellen“ und über eine Strecke von 4500 Kilometern geschafft hat, und dass „Tausende von Menschen unsere Bootsreise verfolgen“. Regelmäßige „Pings“ des Peilsenders an Bord geben die aktuellen Koordinaten des Seeräuber-Schiffchens durch.
Die Reise der „Adventure“ ist nicht das einzige Abenteuer von Ollie und Harry. Die beiden Brüder führen eine To-do-Liste mit 500 Dingen, die die Brüder bis zu ihrem 18. Geburtstag erlebt haben wollen – darunter die Wünsche, ein Iglu zu bauen, Höhlen zu erforschen, den Meeresboden zu fotografieren oder die Nordlichter zu beobachten.
Mehr als 200 Abenteuer davon haben die Grundschüler bereits erlebt. Nun muss die „Adventure“ noch gefunden werden, irgendwo zwischen Guyana und Trinidad, bevor ihr die Energie ausgeht, damit auch der Punkt „Ein Playmobil-Boot über den Atlantik schicken“ abgehakt werden kann.
Here is our complete list of 500 adventures and challenges. The list is flexible, can change if we think of something new and should be a lot of fun to try!
- Some are small some are big.
- Some take minutes some take days or even weeks.
- Some require careful planning some will be opportunistic.
- Some will only be possible when the boys get much older.
- Some are huge in planning, logistics and effort.
- Some teach lessons, the importance of charity, or community.
- Others are for the sheer pleasure of silliness and fun.
Any suggestions for other challenges or adventures are most welcome.
The list is provided for all to use.
1. Find buried treasure ✔️
2. Conquer a new land ✔️
3. Explore the deepest jungle
4. Build a shelter in the woods to sleep in
5. Go on a desert expedition
6. Launch a rocket
7. Have a shower in a waterfall
8. Survive a zombie outbreak ✔️
9. See the northern lights ✔️
10. Go orienteering ✔️
11. Bag a rarity ✔️
12. World’s biggest snowman
13. Have a Roman banquet ✔️
14. Go sand sledging ✔️
15. Catch a fish with a net ✔️
16. Feed a bird from your hand ✔️
17. Catch ten rainbows in photographs ✔️
18. Save up to buy something big ✔️
19. Paper planes from the highest mountain
20. Raise butterflies ✔️
21. Do a scavenger hunt ✔️
22. Watch an eclipse ✔️
23. Attract twenty bird species to the garden ✔️
24. Help animals survive the winter
25. Create a family tradition ✔️
26. Explore a shipwreck ✔️
27. Visit ten historic sites ✔️
28. See a golden eagle
29. Watch a sunrise
30. Be a Neanderthal ✔️
31. Hunt for seashells ✔️
32. Go on a road trip
33. Watch dolphins ✔️
34. Rock pooling ✔️
35. Visit a seabird colony ✔️
36. Find the oldest dated gravestone
37. Do a Tree top obstacle course ✔️
38. Visit a national park ✔️
39. Go to jail ✔️
40. Cast metal ✔️
41. Catch butterflies ✔️
42. Carve pumpkins ✔️
43. Make a parachute
44. Feather headdress ✔️
45. Find the Bennachie dragon ✔️
46. Go worm charming ✔️
47. Climb a tree ✔️
48. Go wave hopping
49. Science Festival ✔️
50. Toast marshmallows ✔️
51. Pay it forward ✔️
52. Slime
53. Explore coastline from the sea ✔️
54. Message in a bottle ✔️
55. Make a movie
56. Poo sticks ✔️
57. Camp in hammocks ✔️
58. Make landscape art
59. Host a mini Olympics ✔️
60. Make some art for the house ✔️
61. Collect sea glass ✔️
62. Take on the elements. All of them. ✔️
63. Roll down a really big hill ✔️
64. Fly a kite ✔️
65. Make an airfix model ✔️
66. A surprise for Ollie
67. Have a Snail race ✔️
68. Eat an apple straight from a tree
69. Have an outdoor movie night ✔️
70. Make rubbings ✔️
71. Go to Disney
72. Solve a mysterious mystery
73. Build an Igloo
74. Go indoor camping ✔️
75. Be a superhero ✔️
76. Do apple bobbing ✔️
77. Collect and play conkers ✔️
78. Do indoor potholing ✔️
79. Go crabbing ✔️
80. Make a sand sculpture
81. Go to the theatre ✔️
82. Go troll hunting ✔️
83. Make popcorn without a lid ✔️
84. Engage in piracy
85. Storm a castle ✔️
86. Have an epic snowball fight
87. Ride on a steam train
88. Play truant from school ✔️
89. Learn about an extinct animal ✔️
90. A surprise for harry
91. An eating challenge ✔️
92. Go to a car race ✔️
93. Keep a snowman alive for a year ✔️
94. Play in a rock band ✔️
95. Feed lambs ✔️
96. Make monster tracks & scare the locals
97. Go to a live music concert
98. Harry’s choice
99. Build a snow fort
100. Dishwasher cooking
101. Go to a big sports event
102. Send secret valentines
103. Ride a tractor ✔️
104. Go up the down escalator
105. Plant, grow, eat ✔️
106. Catch snowflakes on your tongues ✔️
107. Be king for the day
108. Cook in clay ✔️
109. Fly seed helicopters ✔️
110. Build a secret den ✔️
111. Make a catapult ✔️
112. Create amazing ice cubes
113. Twenty parks in a day ✔️
114. Make a rainbow
115. Bubble wands ✔️
116. Make a cactus garden ✔️
117. Snog a frog. Kiss a puddock ✔️
118. Time in chalk shadow
119. Make a fairy ring
120. Find a smugglers cave ✔️
121. Sleep in a bothy
122. Mission to Mars ✔️
123. Create your own style ✔️
124. Build a waterslide
125. Erect an inukshuk
126. Painting pots ✔️
127. Make something from natural materials ✔️
128. Choose a species to protect
129. A random act of kindness
130. Read a banned book ✔️
131. Track wild animals
132. Make a driftwood shelter ✔️
133. Visit the NHM ✔️
134. Grow crystals
135. Make a bird feeder ✔️
136. Find a bird’s nest ✔️
137. Learn to speak another language
138. Explore a hill fort ✔️
139. Bank seeds to grow next year ✔️
140. Go to a living history event ✔️
141. Cross a river without getting wet ✔️
142. Make something from the strandline
143. Make a Butterfly bar
144. Create a nature photo-journal
145. Build a luxury bird bath
146. Time thunder and lighting
147. Grow plants in a glass
148. Make a pooter
149. Find canopy bugs
150. Build a bivouac
151. Unearth a fossil ✔️
152. Seaweed safari ✔️
153. Dragonfly hunt
154. Visit a lighthouse ✔️
155. Go metal detecting ✔️
156. Watch a seal haul out site ✔️
157. Hear a dawn chorus
158. Go on a safari
159. Forage at low tide and cook
160. Bivi bagging ✔️
161. Ride the funicular ✔️
162. Wildlife hotels
163. Ride a combine harvester ✔️
164. Build a pitfall trap ✔️
165. Do an insect safari
166. Make and test an anemometer
167. Build a log pile house
168. Woodlouse maze ✔️
169. Grow hitchhiker seeds
170. Frame pressed flowers
171. Make leaf skeletons
172. Explore a ruin ✔️
173. Do a 1000 piece puzzle
174. Erect a tent ✔️
175. Make snow tea ✔️
176. Learn how to use tools ✔️
177. Bake bread ✔️
178. Do a magic trick
179. Learn CPR
180. Walk on stilts ✔️
181. Lego World Tour ✔️
182. Make a twig raft ✔️
183. Disassemble an old appliance ✔️
184. Have a mud bath ✔️
185. Slide down a fire pole ✔️
186. Sleep at the top of a mountain
187. Plan and go camper vanning
188. Race to the Pole
189. The Jungle Temple challenge
190. Retrace the Beagle expedition
191. Build a tree house
192. Watch a meteor shower
193. Go surfing
194. Do a winter summit
195. Choose a good cause to support ✔️
196. See 100 bird species in one day
197. Arboreal traverse
198. Invent an entirely new sport
199. Call an owl ✔️
200. Try slacklining ✔️
201. Learn to Juggle
202. Make a family newspaper
203. Plan, shop, and cook a meal ✔️
204. Make a trebuchet
205. Go skiing ✔️
206. Make decisions by dice
207. Hold a snake
208. Hold a Butterfly species marathon
209. Sledge down a mountain
210. Make a primordial soup
211. Take photographs of the seabed ✔️
212. Small mammal detection
213. Make a fossil for the future
214. Ten keepie uppies
215. Get lost in a maze ✔️
216. The ten mammal marathon
217. Start a rock collection
218. Bird bingo
219. Find space rocks
220. Watch an otter in the wild
221. Go on an archaeological dig ✔️
222. Go geocaching ✔️
223. Go fossil hunting
224. Climb a mountain via own route
225. Go on a nature walk at night
226. Be a rockhound
227. Go abseiling
228. Make a time capsule ✔️
229. Sleep in a haunted castle ✔️
230. Do a paper chase
231. Write a play and perform it
232. Identify birdcalls ✔️
233. Make candles ✔️
234. Learn to sign ✔️
235. Hit a bullseye
236. Fly a falcon ✔️
237. Go to a music festival
238. Snorkel a river, lake & ocean
239. Ride the waves
240. Go jousting ✔️
241. Go wild swimming
242. Viking funeral ✔️
243. Find a Selkie
244. A surprise for mummy
245. Movie magic ✔️
246. Have a really fancy afternoon tea ✔️
247. Make a scrapbook
248. Make a life soundtrack
249. Go ice-skating ✔️
250. Invent a new species
251. Eat a bug ✔️
252. Go to a highland games
253. Create a Scooby Sandwich ✔️
254. Create a secret society
255. Have a food fight
256. Make a wigwam
257. Learn Ninja skills
258. Visit Legoland ✔️
259. Daddy’s choice
260. Celebrate half birthdays ✔️
261. Have a water balloon fight ✔️
262. Have a midnight feast ✔️
263. Watch a silent movie
264. Muddy puddles ✔️
265. Build a monster leaf pile
266. Make a bumblebee box
267. Create a bee friendly garden
268. See sunspots
269. Go body boarding ✔️
270. Collect 20 shells ✔️
271. Mushroom spore pictures
272. Lie down and listen
273. Nature treasure hunt
274. Measure hailstones
275. Make compost
276. Help birds nest ✔️
277. Dissect Owl pellets ✔️
278. Observe rainwater life
279. Feather collection
280. Measure rainfall for a year
281. Tag and track ✔️
282. Make a stone float
283. Make a wormery ✔️
284. Measure tree age ✔️
285. Follow in the footsteps of a hero
286. Have a disability for the day
287. Read a classic
288. Paint a self-portrait
289. Go to an art gallery ✔️
290. Eat the world
291. Dissect an animal
292. Do a scientific experiment ✔️
293. Help an elderly person
294. Break the rules ✔️
295. Make a collection
296. Create a flag ✔️
297. Help someone at xmas ✔️
298. Watch an animal give birth
299. Drive a car ✔️
300. Fish for tea and cook on a fire ✔️
301. Learn sword skills
302. Have an archery competition ✔️
303. Make a meal out of foraged food
304. Build a bridge
305. Skin and cook a rabbit
306. Explore a tunnel ✔️
307. Learn tracks and signs
308. Make a wildlife hide ✔️
309. Light a fire without matches ✔️
310. Navigate using a map & compass
311. Learn to play chess
312. Make a bow and arrow ✔️
313. Learn first aid ✔️
314. Clubhouse ✔️
315. Play a musical instrument
316. Feather for mackerel
317. Ride a horse ✔️
318. Row a boat
319. Leave a trail to be followed
320. Try curling
321. Tickle a trout ✔️
322. Teach the dog a new trick
323. Make some jewellery
324. Rebuild the death star ✔️
325. Learn to dance
326. Make a map
327. Make a fish trap
328. Cast footprints
329. Droppings id
330. Make Camouflage to watch wildlife
331. Train bees
332. Spider web catchers ✔️
333. Make a waterfall
334. Create a woodland terrarium
335. Follow ants ✔️
336. Bee id
337. Test bird brains
338. Wall or roof gardening
339. Watch a newt grow
340. Coasteering
341. Inflatable portaging
342. Go hunting ✔️
343. Sleep in a stone circle
344. Mini Everest climb
345. Spend the night in a cave
346. Follow a river from source to sea
347. Be modern day Robinson Crusoe
348. Make a raft
349. Ghyll scramble
350. Mountain bike a mountain
351. Make a pond
352. Get a story in the local paper ✔️
353. Get behind a waterfall ✔️
354. Go on a zip line
355. Write and publish a story
356. Make furniture out of driftwood
357. See dawn to dusk in the same day
358. Do a 5 till 9 adventure
359. Make nettle soup ✔️
360. Go on a reptile hunt
361. Compose a song
362. Invent something and build it
363. Do an obstacle course
364. Make a lobster pot & catch dinner
365. Drink milk from a cow
366. Mother hen Challenge ✔️
367. Cook a cockatrice
368. Send a balloon camera into space ✔️
369. Complete an assault course
370. Climb a volcano
371. Find some cave paintings
372. Build a cairn
373. Do a river float
374. Explore a foreign city
375. Go whale watching
376. Find a trig point ✔️
377. Be lost and find your way back
378. Go on a long hike
379. Watch a badger den ✔️
380. Explore a Broch
381. Set up a moth trap ✔️
382. Explore using an ancient map
383. Watch bats at night ✔️
384. Ride in a vintage car ✔️
385. Explore a tall ship
386. Blindfold map home
387. Pan for gold ✔️
388. Go white water rafting
389. A surprise for daddy
390. Have an outside birthday
391. Make a rope swing
392. Swim in the rain
393. Go paintballing
394. Bid at an auction
395. Go to a ceilidh
396. Plan & execute a jewel heist
397. Go to a musical
398. Paint a mural
399. Send balloon gifts into the ether
400. Go incognito
401. Go on the biggest rollercoaster
402. Escape from Colditz
403. Go Karting
404. Ollie’s choice
405. Go rock climbing ✔️
406. Help for Neonatal
407. Do charity work abroad
408. Work on a farm ✔️
409. Take a stand
410. Discover local history
411. Map the solar system
412. Live in a different era
413. Make a mistake and learn from it
414. Photograph the Milky Way
415. Help a friend
416. Do a beach clean ✔️
417. Help an injured animal ✔️
418. Make a pinhole camera
419. Help somebody who is stuck
420. Recycle something thrown away
421. Be homeless for a night
422. Fungi id
423. Organise an expedition
424. Go Sailing ✔️
425. Go bouldering ✔️
426. Do a backflip
427. Make a signal fire
428. Cook on a rock ✔️
429. Change a wheel
430. Set a Wentworth trap ✔️
431. Make charcoal and draw with it
432. Go on a reconnaissance mission
433. Take a panoramic photo ✔️
434. Create a new recipe and cook it
435. Cuillin ridge overnight
436. Explore a kelp forest
437. Coast to Coast
438. Three-peak challenge
439. Bog snorkelling
440. Go night swimming
441. Go quad biking
442. Dinner at the top of a mountain
443. Cook the days meals on a fire
444. Go caving
445. See a basking shark
446. Walk on a glacier
447. Stick a pin in the map and visit
448. Take part in art ✔️
449. Run a trail race
450. Play extreme golf
451. Have a beach bonfire party
452. Have a movie marathon
453. Spend a holiday in a cabin
454. Mummy’s choice
455. Pick an obscure holiday and celebrate it ✔️
456. Stargazing ✔️
457. Domino pebbles ✔️
458. Make lemonade
459. Become a knight ✔️
460. Tree swing
461. Make a dinosaur garden ✔️
462. Leave earths orbit ✔️
463. Create a froggery ✔️
464. Ten Castle Trail ✔️
465. Cloud spotting
466. Raise chickens ✔️
467. Id and follow tracks ✔️
468. Cook on a griddle ✔️
469. Sieve a mudflat ✔️
470. Make amber insects
471. Grow stalactites
472. Learn trail symbols ✔️
473. Do a plant sense experiment
474. Sunflower tracking
475. Stone circles ✔️
476. Learn to draw birds
477. Id spider web types
478. Work as a stablehand ✔️
479. Create a sundial
480. Insect sanctuary
481. Use a quadrat or a tetrad
482. Grow an oak tree
483. Build a nestbox ✔️
484. Lichen hunt
485. Attract butterflies
486. Dance like no one is watching ✔️
487. Cloud in a jar
488. Feed a carnivorous plant ✔️
489. Spot the planets
490. Do something that scares you
491. Make an ice slide
492. Cook on a spit ✔️
493. Start a rebellion
494. Do something for the community
495. Pay something for the person behind you
496. Do wildlife photography
497. Indulge in luxury camping ✔️
498. Go spear fishing
499. See something truly spectacular
500. The final adventureGepostet von The days are just packed am Sonntag, 28. Januar 2018
Von RND/Peter Nonnenmacher