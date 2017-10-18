Das sind die besten Naturfotos des Jahres

Ein weiterer Finalist um die Auszeichnung zum Foto des Jahres war der US-Amerikaner Justin Hofman. Sein Foto von einem kleinen Seepferdchen, das sich ein Wattestäbchen im Meer vor Indonesien gegriffen hat, ging 2017 um die Welt:

Ein Seepferdchen im Meer vor Indonesien. Quelle: Justin Hofman/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The Wildlife Photographer Portfolio Award for #WPY53 goes to Thomas P Peschak. Congratulations @tompeschak pic.twitter.com/eL6byamQxj — Discover WPY (@NHM_WPY) October 17, 2017

Aaron “Bertie” Gekoski wins the #WPY53 Wildlife Photojournalist Award: Single Image category with Palm-oil survivors. Congrats @AaronGekoski pic.twitter.com/h1O3HFrMTe — Discover WPY (@NHM_WPY) October 17, 2017

Eilo Elvinger from Luxembourg wins the #WPY53 Black and White category with Polar pas de deux pic.twitter.com/O8jEXCLsOT — Discover WPY (@NHM_WPY) October 17, 2017

#WPY53 Earth’s Environments category winner is Laurent Ballesta from France with The ice monster, shot in the freezing water in Antarctica pic.twitter.com/qN4yrIQ4Im — Discover WPY (@NHM_WPY) October 17, 2017

And the winner of the #WPY53 Under Water category is Anthony Berberian from France with his image The jellyfish jockey pic.twitter.com/MIhJbVDl62 — Discover WPY (@NHM_WPY) October 17, 2017

Dorin Bofan from Romania wins the #WPY53 Plants category with his image Tapestry of life, shot on the shore of a fjord in Norway pic.twitter.com/7VPYGQM96b — Discover WPY (@NHM_WPY) October 17, 2017

The #WPY53 Behaviour: Birds category winner is Gerry Pearce from Australia with his image The incubator bird pic.twitter.com/Sx3zxRsfb0 — Discover WPY (@NHM_WPY) October 17, 2017

The winner of the #WPY53 Behaviour: Invertebrates category is Justin Gilligan from Australia with Crab surprise pic.twitter.com/glj2612Nmu — Discover WPY (@NHM_WPY) October 17, 2017

Brian Skerry from the USA wins the #WPY53 Behaviour: Amphibians and Reptiles category with The ancient ritual. Congrats @Brian_Skerry pic.twitter.com/cV9HfjOXa5 — Discover WPY (@NHM_WPY) October 17, 2017

#WPY53 Animals in their Environment category winner is Marcio Cabral from Brazil with his image The night raider pic.twitter.com/mkE0KSjTBI — Discover WPY (@NHM_WPY) October 17, 2017

Peter Delaney wins the #WPY53 Animal Portraits category with Contemplation, his intimate image of a chimpanzee. Congrats @peterdelaney_ pic.twitter.com/UeUdwp1h0a — Discover WPY (@NHM_WPY) October 17, 2017

5 1/2-year-old Ekaterina Bee from Italy is the #WPY53 10 Years and Under winner for her dynamic image In the grip of the gulls pic.twitter.com/cWPdvjOqVY — Discover WPY (@NHM_WPY) October 17, 2017

Ashleigh Scully from the USA wins the #WPY53 11-14 Years category with her image Stuck in. Congratulations @AshleighScully pic.twitter.com/UPt0TKKTrD — Discover WPY (@NHM_WPY) October 17, 2017

