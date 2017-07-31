„Casablanca“-Plakat für fast 500.000 Dollar versteigert

Filmklassiker

Mit „Casablanca“ schrieben Humphrey Bogart und Ingrid Bergmann Geschichte. Jetzt wurde das wohl letzte Plakat des Filmklassikers versteigert.

London. Das wohl einzige verbliebene italienische Plakat des Filmklassikers „Casablanca“ ist für fast 500.000 Dollar unter den Hammer gekommen. Der bei der Versteigerung erreichte Wert von 478.000 Dollar (406.640 Euro) knüpfe an einen Rekord von 2014 an, als bei einer öffentlichen Auktion ebenfalls so viel für ein anderes Filmplakat bezahlt worden sei, teilte die Firma Heritage Auctions am Sonntag mit. Nach Angaben des Auktionshauses wollte der Käufer anonym bleiben, das Plakat gehörte zuvor einem Sammler in London.

Das italienische Poster zu „Casablanca“ stammt aus dem Jahr 1946, vier Jahre nachdem der beliebte Klassiker gedreht und zunächst in den USA gezeigt wurde. Vor drei Jahren war ein Filmplakat des Schwarzweiß-Stummfilms „Um Mitternacht“ von 1927 für eine ähnliche Summe versteigert worden.

